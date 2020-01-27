Global  

Jaden Smith Congratulates 'Boyfriend' Tyler, the Creator on His Grammys 2020 Win

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Jaden Smith is celebrating “boyfriend” Tyler, the Creator‘s win! The 21-year-old singer took to Twitter on Sunday night (January 26) to congratulate the 28-year-old rapper on his win at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy,” Jaden tweeted after it was [...]
News video: Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:12

 Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler also thanked Pharrell, whom he has cited as one of his major influences in music. Tyler, the Creator,...

Tyler, The Creator's hilarious 'petty' response to Grammy doubters [Video]Tyler, The Creator's hilarious 'petty' response to Grammy doubters

Tyler, The Creator had a hilarious "petty" response to people who thought he would never win a Grammy, after he won his first one on Sunday (26.01.20) night.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

His mother joined him on stage for the big moment It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Jaden Smith Brags About 'Boyfriend' Tyler, the Creator's Grammy Win - See the Post

During the ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the 'Yonkers' rapper is presented with Best Rap Album for 'IGOR', besting out the likes of Meek Mill and 21...
AceShowbiz

Jaden Smith congratulates Tyler the Creator after Grammys win: 'My boyfriend just won a Grammy'

IGOR artist won his first-ever Grammy, for Best Rap Album
Independent


