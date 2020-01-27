Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' special way of paying tribute to Kobe Bryant
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys. The annual ceremony isn't only focused on music, as news broke earlier on Sunday that Bryant and his daughter had passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Many took to the star-studded ceremony to pay...
Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many newcomers who picked up awards, joined by Lil Nas X and Lizzo. The show opened with a tribute to...