Duchess Kate photographs Holocaust survivors for 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Prince William and Duchess Kate attended Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony as palace releases Kate's dramatic photo portraits of Holocaust survivors.
News video: Holocaust survivors walk through gates on Auschwitz liberation anniversary

Holocaust survivors walk through gates on Auschwitz liberation anniversary 00:43

 Auschwitz survivors — alongside their families — returned to the concentration camp in Oświęcim, Poland, on the 75th anniversary of its liberation. The presidents of Poland and Israel were also in attendance to honor the Auschwitz liberation.

Bay Area Holocaust Survivors Mark 75 Years Since Liberation Of Auschwitz [Video]Bay Area Holocaust Survivors Mark 75 Years Since Liberation Of Auschwitz

Throughout the Bay Area and around the world, Holocaust survivors and their families and communities on Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz - the largest of the Nazi..

International Holocaust Remembrance Day [Video]International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today marks the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Palace releases Duchess Kate's portraits of Holocaust survivors

Duchess Kate of Cambridge, an ardent amateur photographer, proved her skills in Old Master-style photo portraits she took of Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th...
Sydney Morning Herald

Kate Middleton photographs Holocaust survivors

London, Jan 27 (IANS) Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has photographed Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Sify

