Country Singer Chase Rice Slams 'Bachelor' After Reuniting Him with Victoria F. After Spending 'A Night Together'

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Country singer Chase Rice makes an appearance on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor and comes face-to-face with one of his exes, Victoria Fuller, who is now dating The Bachelor himself Peter. It seems like the producers of the show did not clue him or Victoria F. into what they were planning: an unexpected reunion on [...]
