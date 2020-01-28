Global  

Jesy Nelson Takes Home Factual Award National Television Awards 2020!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Jesy Nelson just took home her first award at the 2020 National Television Awards! The year-old Little Mix songstress stepped out at the ceremony on Tuesday evening (January 28) at The O2 Arena in London, England. Jesy was given the Best Factual Entertainment Award for her BBC Three documentary Odd One Out which explored the [...]
