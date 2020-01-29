Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kylie Jenner often flew in Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner on Monday (local time) revealed that she was a frequent flier on the ill-fated helicopter which recently crashed in California, killing basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others. The beauty mogul addressed the tragic accident, that killed the famous basketball player, his 13-year old daughter along with seven...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kylie Jenner reveals she's flown in Kobe Bryant's helicopter and remembers pilot

Kylie Jenner reveals she's flown in Kobe Bryant's helicopter and remembers pilot 00:44

 Kylie Jenner has revealed she used to fly on Kobe Bryant's helicopter as she paid tribute to the late pilot Ara Zobayan after the tragic crash over the weekend.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

T.I. apologises to daughters for 'imperfections' and 'misunderstandings' [Video]T.I. apologises to daughters for 'imperfections' and 'misunderstandings'

Kobe Bryant's death appears to have inspired rapper T.I. to apologise to his daughter for revealing all about his annual hymen check - to make sure she's still a virgin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Latest on helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant [Video]Latest on helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Latest on helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Recalls Using Kobe Bryant's Doomed Helicopter 'From Time to Time'

After the NBA legend and his daughter died in a crash on January 26, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star turns to social media to also pay tribute to the...
AceShowbiz

Kylie Jenner reveals her chilling connection to the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter

*Kobe and his daughter tragically lost their lives...* Kylie Jenner has revealed a seriously chilling connection to the helicopter that killed nine passengers...
Now


Tweets about this

netmobz

Netmobz #buzzceleb https://t.co/jtyLPRYEyk Kylie Jenner, Who Often Flew In Kobe Bryant's Helicopter, Posted A Touching Tribute To The Pilot Who Died 2 hours ago

BiesloadedNG

Biesloaded.NG Kylie Jenner reveals she often flew on Kobe Bryant’s tragic helicopter https://t.co/2ACH43pOkr 2 hours ago

seasonedbf

SeasonedBF Kylie Jenner, who often flew in Kobe Bryant's helicopter, posted a touching tribute to the pilot who died… https://t.co/zlU3vZ0aLf 12 hours ago

celebssnapchat2

celebs snapchat Kylie Jenner, Who Often Flew In Kobe Bryant's Helicopter, Posted A Touching Tribute To The Pilot Who Died: "He was… https://t.co/bPk3vZgE5d 15 hours ago

SPINSouthWest

SPIN South West Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Jessica Simpson and more celebs have been paying tribute online. #KobeBraynt https://t.co/3NAP1Ae7ZG 15 hours ago

spin1038

SPIN 1038 Kylie Jenner is just one of the many celebs taking to social media in support of the families on board the flight. https://t.co/pNzswZMPvb 17 hours ago

SPINSouthWest

SPIN South West Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Jessica Simpson and more celebs have been paying tribute online. #KobeBraynt https://t.co/3NAP1AvIRe 19 hours ago

1DennisClark

Dennis Clark Kylie Jenner, Who Often Flew In Kobe Bryant's Helicopter, Posted A Touching Tribute To The Pilot Who Died… https://t.co/yX8Raybo1i 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.