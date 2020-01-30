Global  

Kobe Bryant to be honoured at Oscars 2020

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, will be honoured at Oscars 2020, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has said. The Academy is planning to acknowledge the death of the late NBA icon at the February 9 ceremony, The Hollywood Reporter said quoting sources. Bryant, who won an...
News video: The Oscars Planning Kobe Bryant Tribute, Nike Sells Out of Kobe Merchandise & Late Night Honors Basketball Legend | THR News

The Oscars Planning Kobe Bryant Tribute, Nike Sells Out of Kobe Merchandise & Late Night Honors Basketball Legend | THR News 03:50

 The Oscars Planning Kobe Bryant Tribute, Nike Sells Out of Kobe Merchandise & Late Night Honors Basketball Legend | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trauma Hawk equipped with warning system missing on helicopter flying Kobe Bryant, 8 others [Video]Trauma Hawk equipped with warning system missing on helicopter flying Kobe Bryant, 8 others

The helicopter that crashed, killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and eight others in California was not equipped with safety technology called a Helicopter Terrain Awareness Warning System, known as H-TAWS

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:35Published

Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Will Be Remembered at Oscars 2020 Ceremony With Tribute

Kobe Bryant will be remembered at the upcoming 2020 Oscars. THR reports that the late basketball star, who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend, will be...
Just Jared Also reported by •SOHHBillboard.comMid-DayEarn The Necklace

Helicopter Pilots Assess What Happened During Kobe Bryant's Deadly Crash

Several experienced helicopter pilots are weighing in on the deadly crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others – TMZ New couple...
Just Jared Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe WrapMid-Day

Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @GuardianUS: Kobe Bryant to be honoured at Oscars https://t.co/jMSHmUwUdx 1 hour ago

vajapeyam

Anand K.Vajapeyam Oscars 2020: NBA legend Kobe Bryant to be honoured on the awards night https://t.co/WxGX5ygYKi @wionews 3 hours ago

GuardianUS

Guardian US Kobe Bryant to be honoured at Oscars https://t.co/jMSHmUwUdx 3 hours ago

Shaqq23

Shaqq RT @GamesRadar: Kobe Bryant to be honoured at the Oscars 2020 https://t.co/CuYjHZgm1s https://t.co/y1egn9Rk5I 5 hours ago

fijivillage

Fijivillage Kobe Bryant set to be honoured at Oscars next month (via @fijivillage) #News #KobeBryant https://t.co/ShfIZ1TDFF 6 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald The Academy is planning to acknowledge the death of the late NBA icon at the February 9 ceremony https://t.co/H5OVV2y8YS 6 hours ago

francis26442497

Chico Viana #kobebryant #oscars Kobe Bryant to be honoured at Oscars https://t.co/7p9wzbi0yC 8 hours ago

MbabaziLinda

Mbabazi Linda RT @NewTimesRwanda: The organisation responsible for the Oscars, plans to honour late basketball star Kobe Bryant during the 2020 Oscars te… 9 hours ago

