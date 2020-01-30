Kobe Bryant to be honoured at Oscars 2020

Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, will be honoured at Oscars 2020, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has said. The Academy is planning to acknowledge the death of the late NBA icon at the February 9 ceremony, The Hollywood Reporter said quoting sources. Bryant, who won an...
The helicopter that crashed, killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and eight others in California was not equipped with safety technology called a Helicopter Terrain Awareness Warning System, known as H-TAWS
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:35Published
Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in..
Kobe Bryant will be remembered at the upcoming 2020 Oscars. THR reports that the late basketball star, who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend, will be... Just Jared Also reported by •SOHH •Billboard.com •Mid-Day •Earn The Necklace
Several experienced helicopter pilots are weighing in on the deadly crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others – TMZ New couple... Just Jared Also reported by •IndiaTimes •The Wrap •Mid-Day