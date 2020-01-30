Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kellyanne Conway Ominously Warns Laura Ingraham of Potential ‘Shallow State’ Gov’t Conspiracy to Block Trump’s Agenda

Kellyanne Conway Ominously Warns Laura Ingraham of Potential ‘Shallow State’ Gov’t Conspiracy to Block Trump’s Agenda

Mediaite Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway warned Fox News host Laura Ingraham that a widespread “shallow state” government conspiracy could be secretly aligned against President Donald Trump, pushing for his impeachment and blocking his policy agenda. During Ingraham’s Wednesday night show, she posed a question to Conway about Trump’s ongoing Senate trial for abuse of power and obstruction […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Kellyanne Conway: US Life Expectancy Climbed Due To President Trump And Melania Trump

Kellyanne Conway: US Life Expectancy Climbed Due To President Trump And Melania Trump 00:33

 Kellyanne Conway held a press briefing.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win [Video]Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the state of Kansas for the victory by Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl. Only problem being the Chiefs are from Missouri.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Sunday The Start Of What's Shaping Up To Be A Busy Week In Washington Politics [Video]Sunday The Start Of What's Shaping Up To Be A Busy Week In Washington Politics

President Trump is set to deliver the State of the Union and the Senate is all but certain to acquit him of abuse of power.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump aims for 'optimistic' State of the Union on eve of final impeachment vote: 'Success is the best revenge'

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump will deliver an “optimistic, inspirational, forward-looking” State of the Union address on the eve of the Senate's final...
FOXNews.com

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

U.S. President Donald Trump drew scorn and laughter on social media Sunday after placing the Kansas City Chiefs in the wrong state following their Super Bowl...
Japan Today Also reported by •PRAVDASeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.