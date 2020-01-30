Kellyanne Conway Ominously Warns Laura Ingraham of Potential ‘Shallow State’ Gov’t Conspiracy to Block Trump’s Agenda

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the state of Kansas for the victory by Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl. Only problem being the Chiefs are from Missouri.

Sunday The Start Of What's Shaping Up To Be A Busy Week In Washington Politics President Trump is set to deliver the State of the Union and the Senate is all but certain to acquit him of abuse of power. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27Published 1 day ago