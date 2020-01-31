Artem Chigvintsev Cuddles Fiancee Nikki Bella's Baby Bump in Cute PDA Pics!

Friday, 31 January 2020 () Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella look so in love! The 37-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro wrapped his arms around the 36-year-old reality star’s growing baby bump during their lunch date on Thursday afternoon (January 30) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Bella The day before, Nikki and twin sister [...]
Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant The twins insisted they never "planned" to be expecting at the same time and are "shocked" that they will be going through the experience alongside one another. Brie..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:07Published