Artem Chigvintsev Cuddles Fiancee Nikki Bella's Baby Bump in Cute PDA Pics!

Just Jared Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella look so in love! The 37-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro wrapped his arms around the 36-year-old reality star’s growing baby bump during their lunch date on Thursday afternoon (January 30) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Bella The day before, Nikki and twin sister [...]
News video: Nikki Bella always wanted to be a mother

Nikki Bella always wanted to be a mother 00:43

 Nikki Bella has wanted to be a mother her "whole life", as she reveals she is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant [Video]Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant The twins insisted they never "planned" to be expecting at the same time and are "shocked" that they will be going through the experience alongside one another. Brie..

Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella [Video]Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev can't see himself "living without" Nikki Bella, as he said he asked her to marry him when he realised he didn't want to spend any more of his life without her.

Nikki Bella Rubs Her Baby Bump in First Outing Since Announcing Pregnancy

Baby on board! Nikki Bella absolutely stunned the world when she revealed that she was not only pregnant, but also that her twin sister Brie Bella was pregnant...
Nikki Bella Showing Off Her Baby Bump After Pregnancy Reveal

Nikki Bella's not quite at the bulging baby bump stage, but she's still drawing attention to the bun in her oven ... her first!!! Check out this pic of the WWE...
monighean1donn

𝑚𝑜 𝑑𝑢𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑒 💪🏻🚶🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♀️💆🏻‍♀️MPC2020 RT @JustJared: Pregnant Nikki Bella & fiance Artem Chigvinstev pack on the PDA during their lunch date! https://t.co/6V0mAgW6ss 20 minutes ago

Latesia22

Latesia @notivoryyy More for you sis https://t.co/BJD1ihNwMh 32 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Artem Chigvintsev Cuddles Fiancee Nikki Bella’s Baby Bump in Cute PDA Pics! https://t.co/ICADdazc87 https://t.co/3Gvu3rKR1C 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Artem Chigvintsev Cuddles Fiancee Nikki Bella’s Baby Bump in Cute PDA Pics! https://t.co/NxBqjDBpzh https://t.co/IU2v3aUpeV 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Artem Chigvintsev Cuddles Fiancee Nikki Bella’s Baby Bump in Cute PDA Pics! https://t.co/1TEB8HYvW1 https://t.co/MjEji9LlWa 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Pregnant Nikki Bella & fiance Artem Chigvinstev pack on the PDA during their lunch date! https://t.co/6V0mAgW6ss 1 hour ago

