BREAKING: Lamar Alexander to Vote AGAINST Witness Testimony in Trump’s Trial
Friday, 31 January 2020 () In a move that has far-reaching implications about the direction of President Donald Trump’s Senate trial, Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander announced that he will vote against allowing witness testimony, setting up the prospect of possible tktkt vote on Friday. Alexander, who is retiring at the end of his term this year, indicated in a […]
