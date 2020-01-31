Global  

BREAKING: Lamar Alexander to Vote AGAINST Witness Testimony in Trump’s Trial

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BREAKING: Lamar Alexander to Vote AGAINST Witness Testimony in Trump’s TrialIn a move that has far-reaching implications about the direction of President Donald Trump’s Senate trial, Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander announced that he will vote against allowing witness testimony, setting up the prospect of possible tktkt vote on Friday. Alexander, who is retiring at the end of his term this year, indicated in a […]
News video: Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness 01:30

 Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double tweet, Trump says that if he had listened to Bolton, "we would be in World War Six by now." Trump also...

Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas [Video]Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas

Lead House Manager Adam Schiff in Trump's impeachment trial brought a little incredulous humor into the proceedings when he pointed out the Justice Department's contradictory position on subpoenas..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:42Published

Impeachment Trial Nears Crucial Vote On Witnesses [Video]Impeachment Trial Nears Crucial Vote On Witnesses

The House impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is nearing a crucial vote on witnesses. This as a moment of drama was unfolding Thursday on the House floor; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Key senator Alexander says he will not vote for impeachment witnesses

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on Thursday that he would vote against calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, dealing a...
Reuters

GOP senators under pressure for witness testimony at Trump trial after Bolton revelations

GOP senators under pressure for witness testimony at Trump trial after Bolton revelations
euronews


