yasmin iqbal RT @EW: Meghan Trainor sings her hits and meets her idol Dr. Phil in new Carpool Karaoke https://t.co/rs6S6Bzl70 21 minutes ago

Artist RTs RT @EnterpriserSTE: New #EnterpriserSuite story: Meghan Trainor Sings the Hits, Totally Loses It When Her Ultimate Hero Joins https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

EnterpriserSuite New #EnterpriserSuite story: Meghan Trainor Sings the Hits, Totally Loses It When Her Ultimate Hero Joins https://t.co/mQAJRvCB6l #music 1 hour ago

BetaSeries News Meghan Trainor sings her hits and meets her idol Dr. Phil in new Carpool Karaoke https://t.co/CXGfHijz3V https://t.co/H80eUJlnQL 1 hour ago

Hit Music Meghan Trainor Sings the Hits, Totally Loses It When Her Ultimate Hero Joins 'Carpool Karaoke' Ride: Watch, https://t.co/nTUfmbYLHl 1 hour ago

Pop IT Records Meghan Trainor Sings the Hits, Totally Loses It When Her Ultimate Hero Joins 'Carpool Karaoke' Ride: Watch, https://t.co/DsX5pBn8bs 1 hour ago

Entertainment Weekly Meghan Trainor sings her hits and meets her idol Dr. Phil in new Carpool Karaoke https://t.co/rs6S6Bzl70 1 hour ago