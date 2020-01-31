Global  

Harry Styles Sings 'Juice' with Lizzo at Her Miami Concert - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Harry Styles was the surprise guest at Lizzo‘s special concert in Miami on Thursday night (January 30) and they performed one of her hit songs together! Lizzo performed as part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series. It was her first performance since winning those Grammys on Sunday! Lizzo dedicated her [...]
