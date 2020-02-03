Global  

BAFTA 2020 round up: Parasite, 1917 dominate the award function

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
BAFTA 2020 round up: Parasite, 1917 dominate the award functionSam Mendes' war drama 1917 emerged as the big winner at the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs), held at London's Royal Albert Hall yesterday. Mendes' film took home seven awards out of the nine categories it was nominated in, including Best Film. A close second came Bong Joon-ho's Oscar frontrunner...
