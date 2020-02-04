"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" - cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Ewan McGregor, Chris Messina, Ali Wong, Robert Catrini, Charlene Amoia
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () *Release date :* February 07, 2020
*Synopsis :* After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and three other female superheroes - Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), ...
Check out the official "After All of Us" clip from Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor!
Release Date: February 7, 2020
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a...
A thoughtful meditation on liberation, egg sandwiches and glitter bombs, “Birds of Prey” (subtitled “And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley... The Wrap Also reported by •Mid-Day •Bollywood Life •Lainey Gossip
Mary Elizabeth Winstead paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (February 3) and dished all about playing an anti-hero in her new movie,... Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Mashable
Tweets about this
nicholas scratch punching bag Good morning ladies the critically acclaimed movie Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Qu… https://t.co/c7t18snpGZ 25 seconds ago
V. RT @infamousmargot: go see birds of prey and the fantabulous emancipation of one harley quinn in theatres today!!! https://t.co/aK9yl9ryzx 45 seconds ago