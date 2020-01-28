Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial: Accuser Lauren Young grilled over past comments about alleged assault

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial resumed Thursday with the prosecution's final accuser, model Lauren Young, taking the stand for cross-examination.
News video: Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring actresses into threesome

Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring actresses into threesome 00:47

 Harvey Weinstein's r*pe accuser Jessica Mann was left "crying in the fetal position on the ground" after she was allegedly pressured into having a threesome with another actress, a court has heard.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser Testifies, Alleging Producer Sexually Assaulted Her [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser Testifies, Alleging Producer Sexually Assaulted Her

The final accuser testifying at Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial took the stand Wednesday; CBSN New York's Alice Gainer reports.

Nude Pictures Of Weinstein Shown To Jurors [Video]Nude Pictures Of Weinstein Shown To Jurors

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a revealing turn on Tuesday. Jurors were shown at least five nude photos of the 67-year-old disgraced film producer. Newser reports that a photographer for the..

Harvey Weinstein grabbed breast and masturbated, says model Lauren Young in court

Model Lauren Young, the final accuser in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, claims that the Hollywood producer masturbated in front of her and groped her breast in a...
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Former Roommate Corroborates Sexual Assault Claim

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Former Roommate Corroborates Sexual Assault ClaimElizabeth Entin, the former roommate of Miriam Haley (née Mimi Haleyi), the production assistant who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, testified on...
