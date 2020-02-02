Global  

Justin Bieber Takes Break from 'SNL' Rehearsals for Dinner with Wife Hailey

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber holds hands with his wife Hailey while leaving JG Melon restaurant on Thursday night (February 6) in New York City. The 25-year-old singer, who wore a pink outfit from his Drew House line with a purple Lakers jacket, took a break from Saturday Night Live rehearsals for dinner with Hailey. Justin will be [...]
News video: Hailey Bieber gushes over her 'incredible' husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber gushes over her 'incredible' husband Justin Bieber 00:43

 Hailey Bieber has described her husband Justin Bieber as "an incredible, amazing man".

