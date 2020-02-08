Global  

'Gettysburg' Actor Kevin Conway Passes Away at Age 77

Just Jared Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Kevin Conway, who starred in the 1993 limited series Gettysburg, has died at age 77. Entertainment Weekly reports that the actor passed away from a heart attack on Wednesday (February 5). Kevin also starred in Thirteen Days, in an off-Broadway production of Elephant Man and as Mark Wahlberg‘s father in Invincible. He had his first [...]
