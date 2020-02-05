Global  

Rami Malek Returns to Oscars 2020, One Year After Winning, with Lucy Boynton By His Side!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton always look so good together! The couple walked the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Rami, who won the Oscar last year for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody, will take the stage tonight as a presenter. Be sure to [...]
News video: Rami Malek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Rami Malek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:24

 Watch Rami Malek on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about words of encouragement and winning last year. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

