Oscar: Internet roots for Joaquin Phoenix

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix starrer ‘Joker’ has been sweeping award ceremonies with massive wins this season and with the ongoing Oscar Awards, there are a lot of expectations from the film to pocket a few more honours. The film has been nominated in 11 categories and fans are rooting for Joaquin Phoenix to win the best actor award. Internet is flooded with posts supporting the actor.
News video: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor Oscar for Joker (Social)

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor Oscar for Joker (Social) 00:10

 Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor Oscar for Joker

Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet

Joaquin Phoenix stood away from Rooney Mara on the red carpet before the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday. According to Business Insider, the glamorous couple arrived together hand-in-hand. However,..

Joaquin Phoenix 'convinced Hollywood agency to go vegan' [Video]Joaquin Phoenix 'convinced Hollywood agency to go vegan'

Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix reportedly convinced his Hollywood agency to go vegan for its pre-Oscars party.

Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who becomes one of the world's best known comic book villains...
Joaquin Phoenix & Fiancee Rooney Mara Join Jane Fonda at Fire Drill Friday Protest in L.A.

Joaquin Phoenix joins his friend Jane Fonda on a Fire Drill Friday protest on Friday afternoon (February 7) at City Hall in Los Angeles. The Oscar-nominated...
