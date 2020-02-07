Oscar: Internet roots for Joaquin Phoenix

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Joaquin Phoenix starrer ‘Joker’ has been sweeping award ceremonies with massive wins this season and with the ongoing Oscar Awards, there are a lot of expectations from the film to pocket a few more honours. The film has been nominated in 11 categories and fans are rooting for Joaquin Phoenix to win the best actor award. Internet is flooded with posts supporting the actor. 👓 View full article

