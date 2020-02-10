Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Eminem gives surprise performance at the Oscars 2020

Eminem gives surprise performance at the Oscars 2020

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Rapper Eminem brought the entire room at the Dolby Theatre to their feet after performing his chartbuster song 'Lose Yourself' at the ongoing 92nd Academy Awards. The song 'Lose Yourself' from Eminem's movie '8 Mile' had earned him an Oscar in 2003. The 15-time Grammy winner was given a standing ovation once his performance...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars

Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars 00:51

 Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscars co-producer hails Eminem's surprise performance [Video]Oscars co-producer hails Eminem's surprise performance

Lynette Howell, the co-producer of the Oscars, was thrilled with Eminem's surprise appearance at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Eminem stuns Oscars crowd with surprise performance [Video]Eminem stuns Oscars crowd with surprise performance

Rap superstar Eminen stunned the audience and viewers alike at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday by staging a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning hit, Lose Yourself.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs React To Eminem's Surprise Performance at Oscars 2020 - See The Tweets!

Eminem took the stage for a performance at the 2020 Oscars at Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 9) in Hollywood. The rapper’s appearance was a big surprise as...
Just Jared Jr

The Best Audience Reactions During Eminem's Surprise Performance at the 2020 Oscars

Well, the celebrities in attendance at the 2020 Oscars definitely took the title of the song literally. In a surprise no one was anticipating, Eminem...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MayKingTea

maykingtea #SharingSocial #SMMW20 RT @THR: Lose yourself. The #Oscars crowd gives @Eminem a standing ovation after the surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song from '8… 2 seconds ago

wrestling_1000

wrestling and mma RT @THR: "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here." @Eminem finally took the stage at the #Oscars to perform his Academy Award-winning song "… 2 minutes ago

_akash_03

Akash Patel RT @CNN: Eminem, who won best original song in 2003 for "Lose Yourself," gives a surprise performance of his Academy Award-winning rap — in… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.