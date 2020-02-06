Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Trump Attacks Justice Dept. for ‘Disgraceful’ Nine-Year Prison Sentence Request for Roger Stone: ‘Cannot Allow This Miscarriage of Justice!’

Trump Attacks Justice Dept. for ‘Disgraceful’ Nine-Year Prison Sentence Request for Roger Stone: ‘Cannot Allow This Miscarriage of Justice!’

Mediaite Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Trump Attacks Justice Dept. for ‘Disgraceful’ Nine-Year Prison Sentence Request for Roger Stone: ‘Cannot Allow This Miscarriage of Justice!’President Donald Trump slammed his own Justice Deparment in a late-night Twitter rant, calling it “disgraceful” and a “miscarriage of justice” that federal prosecutors are seeking a seven to nine-year prison sentence for convicted felon Roger Stone. Stone, a 67-year-old friend and longtime confidante of Trump’s who briefly worked on the 2016 campaign, was found […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone?

Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone? 02:07

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports federal prosecutors are seeking seven to nine years for the former Donald Trump ally.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bucks County ‘Straw Hat Bandit’ Gets 71-Year Sentence For Bank Robberies [Video]Bucks County ‘Straw Hat Bandit’ Gets 71-Year Sentence For Bank Robberies

A man dubbed the “Straw Hat Bandit” for the distinctive disguises he donned while robbing numerous banks in Bucks and Montgomery Counties over a nine-year period is headed back to prison. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published

Looking Ahead: President Trump Lays Out Vision for the Year in State of the Union Address [Video]Looking Ahead: President Trump Lays Out Vision for the Year in State of the Union Address

Looking Ahead: President Trump Lays Out Vision for the Year in State of the Union Address

Credit: WXXVDT2Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says call for 7-9 years prison term for adviser Stone is 'horrible'

U.S. President Donald Trump described a demand by prosecutors on Monday for a federal judge to sentence his longtime adviser Roger Stone to 7-9 years in prison...
Reuters

Feds seek 7 to 9 years in prison for Trump ally Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS Newscbs4.comRIA Nov.NewsyFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comReuters

Tweets about this

Newsenm

ENM News President Donald Trump slammed his own Justice Deparment in a late-night Twitter rant, calling it “disgraceful” and… https://t.co/e1ueMtBhdT 43 minutes ago

ProfDauber

Prof Dauber Trump Attacks Justice Dept. for ‘Disgraceful’ Nine-Year Prison Sentence Request for Roger Stone: ‘Cannot Allow This… https://t.co/ZgJ4Wm2bPF 59 minutes ago

tyrichmond02115

Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text IMPOTUS to 88022 RT @Mediaite: In Late-Night Twitter Rant, Trump Attacks Justice Dept. Over 'Disgraceful' Nine-Year Prison Sentence Request for Longtime Fri… 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite In Late-Night Twitter Rant, Trump Attacks Justice Dept. Over 'Disgraceful' Nine-Year Prison Sentence Request for Lo… https://t.co/12T0Sivl08 1 hour ago

WillResistAdmin

Tenacious “T” will resist - 🧡 #TeamDems @SBANYPD Trump left NY from being investigated for his crimes by the same justice dept...the atrocious attacks on t… https://t.co/4YG0zb5Rtc 1 day ago

JulieLiberalAF

Julie Anyone else notice the same people who say #BlueLivesMatter aren't saying a word about Trump's attacks on the Justi… https://t.co/MGYV8IaHlx 1 day ago

WMN4SRVL

WomenForSurvival🌵AZ Register As Dem By Feb 18 #BREAKING Trump Justice Dept. attorney attacks Auschwitz Memorial site for being antisemitic; this kind of falsehoo… https://t.co/o1hwRena3N 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.