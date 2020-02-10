Global  

One News Page
Bernie Sanders Fires Up Supporters After New Hampshire Victory: This Is the 'Beginning of the End for Donald Trump'

Bernie Sanders Fires Up Supporters After New Hampshire Victory: This Is the ‘Beginning of the End for Donald Trump’

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
To raucous chants of “Bernie beats Trump” from his supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared victory in Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary. Speaking at his New Hampshire headquarters, the Vermont senator congratulated his Democratic rivals on a well-run race, but quickly turned his attention to the man he’s looking to take down in November. “Let […]
News video: Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll

Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll 00:55

 Bernie Sanders Leads in Final New Hampshire Poll The CNN tracking poll was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. According to the poll, the Vermont Senator is backed by 29 percent of likely primary voters. 22 percent of likely voters are behind Pete Buttigieg. The poll shows Joe...

Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary [Video]Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary

A big night in presidential politics as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar makes her best showing since entering the race, reports Pat Kessler (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 11, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Rousing Speech After Winning New Hampshire Primaries [Video]Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Rousing Speech After Winning New Hampshire Primaries

Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, CBS News projected just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Pete Buttigieg finished second and Amy Klobuchar came in third.

Warren Warns Democrats Against ‘Harsh Tactics’ in NH Speech: ‘Supporters of Some Candidates Shouting Curses’

Senator *Elizabeth Warren* (D-MA) offered her compliments to *Bernie Sanders* and *Pete Buttigieg* as both of them appeared to trounce her in the New Hampshire...
Bernie Sanders claims win in New Hampshire in Democratic primary race

Bernie Sanders held a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire Democratic primary as the two men from different generations and wings of their party...
