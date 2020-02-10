Bernie Sanders Fires Up Supporters After New Hampshire Victory: This Is the ‘Beginning of the End for Donald Trump’
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () To raucous chants of “Bernie beats Trump” from his supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared victory in Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary. Speaking at his New Hampshire headquarters, the Vermont senator congratulated his Democratic rivals on a well-run race, but quickly turned his attention to the man he’s looking to take down in November. “Let […]
