Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Joe Jonas
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Sophie Turner is about to be a mom! Multiple sources confirm to E! News that the Game of Thrones star is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas. "The...
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together.
Just Jared was the first to report the news that Turner was pregnant.
Us Weekly reportedly confirmed the news.
The couple met in 2016.
They got engaged in 2017.
They exchanged vows during two wedding ceremonies that...