Dwayne Johnson and Scarlett Johansson Named Forbes Highest Paid Actor and Actress

AceShowbiz Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star beats the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. for the title, while the 'Marriage Story' actress leads the list that include Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston.
News video: The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019

The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019 02:05

 The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019 'Forbes' released its annual list of the world’s highest paid actors and actresses ‘Jumanji’ star Dwayne Johnson and ‘Marriage Story’ actress Scarlett Johansson topped their respective lists. Johnson made $89.4 million pre-tax, with...

Scarlett Johansson Nominated For Two Oscars [Video]Scarlett Johansson Nominated For Two Oscars

Scarlett Johansson received two nominations in the 92nd Academy Awards. Her nominations were for best lead actress and best supporting actress in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” This is the..

Five First-Time Oscar Nominees [Video]Five First-Time Oscar Nominees

1. Florence Pugh was nominated for her work in “Little Women.” 2. Scarlett Johansson received two nominations for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” 3. Rian Johnson was nominated for..

