Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bad Boys For Life Star Vanessa Hudgens Reacts To Chris Brown’s Sneaker Face Tattoo: “Ummmm”

Bad Boys For Life Star Vanessa Hudgens Reacts To Chris Brown’s Sneaker Face Tattoo: “Ummmm”

SOHH Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Bad Boys For Life Star Vanessa Hudgens Reacts To Chris Brown’s Sneaker Face Tattoo: “Ummmm”Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens doesn’t look like she’s ready to co-sign Chris Brown‘s latest ink job. The Bad Boys for Life star went online this week to share her mixed reaction to Breezy’s facial tattoo. Big Facts: This week, Hudgens snuck into Chris Breezy’s Instagram comments section to react to the sneaker tat. High-Key Details: […]

The post Bad Boys For Life Star Vanessa Hudgens Reacts To Chris Brown’s Sneaker Face Tattoo: “Ummmm” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brit racked 5m steps travelling across Mexico to Canada on foot [Video]Brit racked 5m steps travelling across Mexico to Canada on foot

A brave Brit has racked up five MILLION steps travelling across the entire length of America from Mexico to Canada -- on foot. Mary Mansfield, 40, suffered with crippling headaches for 15 years - but..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Chris Brown Shows Off His New Face Tattoo, BTS Taking Over 'The Tonight Show' & More | Billboard News [Video]Chris Brown Shows Off His New Face Tattoo, BTS Taking Over 'The Tonight Show' & More | Billboard News

Chris Brown shows off his new sneaker tattoo on his face, BTS will be taking over an entire episode of ‘The Tonight Show’ and Jonas Brothers perform on ‘The Late Late Show. These are the top..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Brown Puts New Face Tattoo On Display in Public!

Chris Brown steps out for an early Valentine’s Day party on Wednesday night (February 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 30-year-old singer put his new face...
Just Jared

Vanessa Hudgens Checks Out Broadway's 'West Side Story,' the Show That Changed Her Life

Vanessa Hudgens walks the red carpet at the opening night performance of the West Side Story revival on Thursday (February 20) at the Broadway Theatre in New...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.