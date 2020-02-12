Mitch McConnell Backs Barr’s Slamming Trump for Tweeting: ‘The President Should Listen to the Attorney General’
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Add Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to team NeverTweet. Appearing on Fox News Thursday night, McConnell sided with Attorney General William Barr — who, earlier in the day, slammed President Donald Trump for Tweeting about matters pertaining to the Department of Justice. “The president made a great choice when he picked Bill Barr to […]
US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday. Barr's criticism followed the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone. Barr said in an ABC interview that Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department...
U.S. Attorney General William Barr publicly swiped at Donald Trump on Thursday, declaring the president's tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and open... CBC.ca Also reported by •Reuters •BBC News
President Trump offered "congratulations" to Attorney General Bill Barr after the Justice Department submitted an amended filing in Roger Stone's criminal... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite •Reuters
