Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had to ring in their Valentine’s Day celebrations early! The 40-year-old Jurassic World star and the 30-year-old author are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple this year. “My favorite night is a night in,” Chris told Extra. “We actually celebrated Valentine’s Day last weekend ’cause I knew [...] 👓 View full article