Rosario Dawson Reveals What She Loves About Cory Booker on 'Fallon' & It's So Cute! (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Rosario Dawson paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (February 13) and dished all about dating her current partner, Senator Cory Booker. The 50-year-old politician, who is a New Jersey Senator, was one of many democrats running for president in 2020. If he hadn’t dropped out of the race, the [...]
