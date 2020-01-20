Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mika Chokes Up as Parkland Father Makes Heart-Wrenching Gun Control Plea: ‘My Family’s Life is Worth It and So is Yours’

Mika Chokes Up as Parkland Father Makes Heart-Wrenching Gun Control Plea: ‘My Family’s Life is Worth It and So is Yours’

Mediaite Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old Parkland shooting victim, Jaime Guttenberg, offered an emotional Valentine’s Day message on the two-year anniversary of the shooting that forever changed his life, in an interview with Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe, Friday. “Today is a day that many people are going to celebrate love. My advice to everybody […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Father of Parkland shooting victim speaks out about SOTU removal and White House gathering

Father of Parkland shooting victim speaks out about SOTU removal and White House gathering 01:58

 This Friday marks two years since the Parkland school tragedy where 17 lives were senselessly taken. The father of one of the students who died that Valentine's Day has been in the spotlight this week in the U.S. Capitol.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Father Of Two With No Arms Or Legs | BORN DIFFERENT [Video]Father Of Two With No Arms Or Legs | BORN DIFFERENT

THIS INSPIRATIONAL father is proving that life really has no limits – despite missing parts of both his arms AND legs. Ryan Hudson-Peralta was born with Congenital Limb Deficiency, a rare condition..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:37Published

Gipsy Queen Movie [Video]Gipsy Queen Movie

Gipsy Queen Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Director Hüseyin Tabak gained critical acclaim with such films as „Your Beauty Is Worth Nothing“ and The Legend Of The Ugly King“. GIPSY QUEEN is..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Parkland father interrupts Trump's speech, is removed from House gallery

The father of a Parkland shooting victim was removed from the House chamber gallery Tuesday night for shouting about gun control during President Trump’s State...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.