WATCH: Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Collide in Explosive Debate Over Bloomberg

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain locked horns in a bitter fight, Friday, over whether 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg could beat President Donald Trump in the presidential election. After Behar defended Bloomberg, McCain argued that Bloomberg would not be able to defeat President Trump, before the argument devolved into a heated spat. “You […] 👓 View full article

