Trump Admits to Sending Giuliani to Ukraine: ‘I Deal With the Comeys of the World or I Deal With Rudy’

Mediaite Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Trump Admits to Sending Giuliani to Ukraine: ‘I Deal With the Comeys of the World or I Deal With Rudy’President Donald Trump admitted to sending his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, Thursday, during an interview with Geraldo Rivera on Roadkill With Geraldo. After Rivera asked, “Was it strange to send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, your personal lawyer? Are you sorry you did that?” President Trump responded, “No, not at all.” “Here’s my choice: […]
