Lou Dobbs: ‘I Have Serious Questions About the Integrity’ of the DOJ Under Bill Barr

Mediaite Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Lou Dobbs has praised Attorney General Bill Barr on numerous occasions, but Barr’s interview yesterday criticizing President Donald Trump’s tweets set off the Fox Business host. And with today’s news that Andrew McCabe isn’t being charged, Dobbs continued raising questions about how much Americans can rely on the DOJ under Barr. “No justice for Andrew […]
