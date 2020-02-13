Lou Dobbs: ‘I Have Serious Questions About the Integrity’ of the DOJ Under Bill Barr

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs praised Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention in the Roger Stone sentencing as “doing the Lord’s work” and archly...

Lou Dobbs Unloads On Bill Barr: ‘A Damn Shame That He Doesn’t Get What This President Has Gone Through!’ Lou Dobbs trained his rhetorical fire on Bill Barr for what he saw as a deep, public betrayal of President Donald Trump by the attorney general. On his Thursday...

Mediaite 1 day ago



