Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with romantic throwback picture

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Friday called her husband 'thoughtful and generous' as she shared a throwback picture with husband Anand Ahuja on Valentine's Day. The 34-year-old shared the romantic moment on Instagram in a post that reads: "Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower...
 Valentine’s Day is supposed to be romantic for couples, but if your love has resulted in a child, Valentine’s Day might look less like a rom-com. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study by Groupon.

