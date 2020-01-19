Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Here's how you can ace Janhvi Kapoor's gym look; shop now

Here's how you can ace Janhvi Kapoor's gym look; shop now

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Here's how you can ace Janhvi Kapoor's gym look; shop nowJanhvi Kapoor, who is known in the Bollywood for her chic looks was clicked by the photographers working out at her gym in Bandra, Mumbai. She donned a neon-Green top and black shorts.

The Dhadak actress makes sure to hit the gym daily, and her paparazzi snaps are proof enough. This time too, Janhvi made sure to keep her...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Janhvi Kapoor clicked in girl next door look in Mumbai [Video]Janhvi Kapoor clicked in girl next door look in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor clicked in girl next door look in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.