Here's how you can ace Janhvi Kapoor's gym look; shop now Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Janhvi Kapoor, who is known in the Bollywood for her chic looks was clicked by the photographers working out at her gym in Bandra, Mumbai. She donned a neon-Green top and black shorts.



The Dhadak actress makes sure to hit the gym daily, and her paparazzi snaps are proof enough. This time too, Janhvi made sure to keep her... Janhvi Kapoor, who is known in the Bollywood for her chic looks was clicked by the photographers working out at her gym in Bandra, Mumbai. She donned a neon-Green top and black shorts.The Dhadak actress makes sure to hit the gym daily, and her paparazzi snaps are proof enough. This time too, Janhvi made sure to keep her 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Janhvi Kapoor clicked in girl next door look in Mumbai Janhvi Kapoor clicked in girl next door look in Mumbai Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published on January 19, 2020

Tweets about this