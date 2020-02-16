Kanye West’s Unforgettable NBA All-Star Weekend Courtside Stare Has Become An Instant Hip-Hop Meme
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West contributes to the culture even when he’s not trying. The rap superstar’s recent NBA All-Star Weekend presence has sparked an epic, must-see meme. Big Facts: This week, Ye’s now-infamous courtside stare immediately turned into an Internet gem. High-Key Details: On Sunday, Ye and his wife Kim Kardashian couldn’t avoid All-Star Game […]
The post Kanye West’s Unforgettable NBA All-Star Weekend Courtside Stare Has Become An Instant Hip-Hop Meme appeared first on .
CNN reports that Kanye West attended the NBA All Star Game in Chicago on Sunday. He sat front row with his wife, Kim Kardashian and watched many Chicago native musicians perform. But many people wondered why Kanye, also a Chicago native, did not perform. CNN adds, "He rides so hard for his hometown...