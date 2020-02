Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The 2020 White House Correspondent’s Dinner will feature the long time Saturday Night Live performer Kenan Thompson as host and will feature special guest entertainer Hasan Minhaj, who is the host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The WHCD is returning to is more comedic roots, after the 2019 dinner was hosted by historian Ron […] The 2020 White House Correspondent’s Dinner will feature the long time Saturday Night Live performer Kenan Thompson as host and will feature special guest entertainer Hasan Minhaj, who is the host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The WHCD is returning to is more comedic roots, after the 2019 dinner was hosted by historian Ron […] 👓 View full article