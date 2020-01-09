Global  

Rep. Doug Collins Ridicules GOP Primary Opponent Sen. Kelly Loeffler For $900 Hunting Jeans

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Rep. Doug Collins Ridicules GOP Primary Opponent Sen. Kelly Loeffler For $900 Hunting JeansRepresentative Doug Collins (R-GA) is taking some pretty harsh swipes at fellow Republican, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA, both of whom seek the Republican nomination for US Senate race in the state of Georgia. The latest beef originated after Loeffler tweeted out a video claiming she is “Pro 2nd Amendment Conservative” picturing herself with a gun […]
