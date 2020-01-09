Rep. Doug Collins Ridicules GOP Primary Opponent Sen. Kelly Loeffler For $900 Hunting Jeans
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) is taking some pretty harsh swipes at fellow Republican, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA, both of whom seek the Republican nomination for US Senate race in the state of Georgia. The latest beef originated after Loeffler tweeted out a video claiming she is “Pro 2nd Amendment Conservative” picturing herself with a gun […]
Georgia's Rep. Doug Collins may have reason not to aim for a U.S. Senate seat following an on-the-record comment by President Donald Trump on Thursday. On the... bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com