Journalist Claims Mike Bloomberg Threatened to Sue Her Family to Protect the Chinese Government

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Journalist Claims Mike Bloomberg Threatened to Sue Her Family to Protect the Chinese GovernmentJournalist Leta Hong Fincher claimed that former New York Mayor and Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg attempted to “silence” her family in a column for The Intercept. Fincher’s husband, Michael Forsythe, a former writer for Bloomberg News and current reporter for the New York Times, faced several threats from Chinese government officials and Bloomberg over reporting projects […]
