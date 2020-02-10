Journalist Claims Mike Bloomberg Threatened to Sue Her Family to Protect the Chinese Government
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Journalist Leta Hong Fincher claimed that former New York Mayor and Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg attempted to “silence” her family in a column for The Intercept. Fincher’s husband, Michael Forsythe, a former writer for Bloomberg News and current reporter for the New York Times, faced several threats from Chinese government officials and Bloomberg over reporting projects […]
CHINA — A leaked document that details the lives of thousands of Muslims currently detained in so-called 're-education' camps across China is just another example of how Beijing is punishing Uighurs for their religious beliefs.
A 137-page PDF file was allegedly leaked by a source inside...
A Briton living in Wuhan with his mother and Chinese wife has deplored the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's handling of the coronavirus outbreak as 'abominable'. Matt Raw has said the whole family was..
