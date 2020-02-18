Billie Eilish Makes 'No Time To Die' Debut Performance at BRIT Awards 2020

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Billie Eilish performs “No Time To Die” for the first time live at the 2020 BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London. The 18-year-old singer was joined for the performance by her brother Finneas, composer Hans Zimmer, and an orchestra. Billie also picked up the award for International Female Solo [...] 👓 View full article

