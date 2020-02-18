Global  

Billie Eilish Makes 'No Time To Die' Debut Performance at BRIT Awards 2020

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Billie Eilish performs “No Time To Die” for the first time live at the 2020 BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (February 18) in London. The 18-year-old singer was joined for the performance by her brother Finneas, composer Hans Zimmer, and an orchestra. Billie also picked up the award for International Female Solo [...]
Why Billie Eilish Stopped Reading Instagram Comments

Why Billie Eilish Stopped Reading Instagram Comments 00:36

 In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Billie Eilish said that she has stopped reading Instagram comments. Why? "It was ruining my life." Eilish said that online comments are worse now than they've ever been following her five Grammy wins at this year's ceremony. Finneas O'Connell said people's comments...

Billie Eilish admitted she has felt "very hated recently" and burst into tears as she won her first BRIT Award.

Stars hit red carpet for the Brit Awards 2020. Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey's chocolate wrapper. The US singer was among the early..

Johnny Marr praises Billie Eilish ahead of Bond song performance at Brit Awards

Johnny Marr has hailed the decision to have Billie Eilish sing the new Bond theme song as "really inspired".
Belfast Telegraph

Billie Eilish: 'I stopped reading Instagram comments because it was ruining my life'

Eilish is currently preparing to debut a live performance at the Brit Awards of new Bond theme 'No Time to Die'
Independent Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

