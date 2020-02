Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Chris Pratt is talking Jurassic World 3! The 40-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (February 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt During his appearance, he talked about the painful sunburn he got during his honeymoon with his wife, Katherine, which put a damper on the [...] 👓 View full article