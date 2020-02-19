Global  

Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery: Report

Billboard.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning (Feb. 19). He was 20. According...
Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery | Billboard News 01:41

 Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills. He was 20 years old.

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

Rapper 'Pop Smoke' Shot, Killed In Home Invasion [Video]Rapper 'Pop Smoke' Shot, Killed In Home Invasion

A rising rapper from Brooklyn was shot dead during a break-in at a home in California.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published


Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Home Invasion, Scheduled To Perform At Rolling Loud

Rap artist Pop Smoke, who was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami Gardens in May, was shot and killed during a home...
cbs4.com Also reported by •AceShowbizSydney Morning HeraldClashTMZ.comFOXNews.comRIA Nov.GothamistNYTimes.comThe Wrap

Rapper Pop Smoke dead at 20, music world mourns 'unexpected and tragic loss'

New York rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion Wednesday morning, according to reports.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Gothamist

