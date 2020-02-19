Conservative View host *Meghan McCain* took a moment to commiserate with *Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez* (D-NY) about the hate they both get from their rival political parties.



Recent related news from verified sources Meghan McCain Confronts AOC on ‘Deeply Misogynistic’ and ‘Violent’ Bernie Sanders Supporters The View host Meghan McCain confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over “deeply misogynistic” and “violent” supporters of Bernie Sanders often...

Mediaite 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this spring Meghan McCain Humblebrags to AOC: ‘You’re the Boogeywoman of the Right and I’m the Boogeywoman of the Left’… https://t.co/RTvGFXZ1oT 9 minutes ago World News Read Most In 24 hours Meghan McCain Humblebrags to AOC: 'You're the Boogeywoman of the Right and I'm the Boogeywoman of the Left' https://t.co/1QKWLP8Dgb 25 minutes ago 🗣 BARTOLO 🙄 RT @Mediaite: Meghan McCain Humblebrags to AOC: 'You're the Boogiewoman of the Right and I’m the Boogiewoman of t… https://t.co/GupIbahqba 41 minutes ago Mediaite Meghan McCain Humblebrags to AOC: 'You're the Boogiewoman of the Right and I’m the Boogiewoman of the Left' https://t.co/IVSSXygvhC 1 hour ago