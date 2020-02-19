Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘National Disgrace’: News That Trump Will Name Richard Grenell as Acting DNI Draws Fierce Backlash

‘National Disgrace’: News That Trump Will Name Richard Grenell as Acting DNI Draws Fierce Backlash

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
‘National Disgrace’: News That Trump Will Name Richard Grenell as Acting DNI Draws Fierce BacklashPresident Donald Trump has announced that he will name U.S. Ambassador to Germany and strident pro-Trump ideologue Richard Grenell to be the new acting Director of National Intelligence, which would make him the first-ever openly gay cabinet member. “I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will become the Acting […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National Intelligence 00:32

 President Trump is expected to pick Richard Grenell for a key post.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Intel Officials Tell Congress Russians Trying To Help President Trump With Election [Video]Intel Officials Tell Congress Russians Trying To Help President Trump With Election

The president, according to what CBS News has learned, was furious about the briefing that was given to the House Intelligence Committee and that he berated the now outgoing Acting Director of National..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire [Video]You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official. The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP sources: Trump expected to tap loyalist as intel official

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver PostFOXNews.comIndependentDaily CallerHindu

President Trump names Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence

President Trump names Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligenceWASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, will become acting director of national...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.