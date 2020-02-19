Warren Keeps on Pummeling Bloomberg: He’ll Drop Another $100 Million to ‘Erase America’s Memory of What Happened on that Debate Stage’
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not let up on billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg after the Nevada Democratic debate, claiming that he would now spend another nine figures on campaign ads to “try to erase America’s memory of what happened on that debate stage.” Speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Warren alluded to what was widely considered to be a […]
Democrats wasted no time during Wednesday's debate before taking shots at Michael Bloomberg, the newest Democratic presidential candidate on the debate stage, taking aim within the event's opening minutes at his derogatory comments about women and his billionaire status.