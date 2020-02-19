Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Warren Keeps on Pummeling Bloomberg: He’ll Drop Another $100 Million to ‘Erase America’s Memory of What Happened on that Debate Stage’

Warren Keeps on Pummeling Bloomberg: He’ll Drop Another $100 Million to ‘Erase America’s Memory of What Happened on that Debate Stage’

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not let up on billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg after the Nevada Democratic debate, claiming that he would now spend another nine figures on campaign ads to “try to erase America’s memory of what happened on that debate stage.” Speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Warren alluded to what was widely considered to be a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Knives Out For Michael Bloomberg In Early Minutes Of Nevada Debate

Knives Out For Michael Bloomberg In Early Minutes Of Nevada Debate 04:33

 Democrats wasted no time during Wednesday's debate before taking shots at Michael Bloomberg, the newest Democratic presidential candidate on the debate stage, taking aim within the event's opening minutes at his derogatory comments about women and his billionaire status.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas [Video]Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Democratic presidential hopefuls came face to face on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, joined by a new candidate--Michael Bloomberg. Andria Borba reports. (2-19-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:19Published

Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate [Video]Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren rips Bloomberg as 'egomaniac billionaire' as Dems prepare for new rival on debate stage

Michael Bloomberg qualified for Wednesday's Democratic debate. And his 2020 contenders are not happy with his candidacy on a variety of fronts.
USATODAY.com

Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders and Warren, Bills Their Ideas as Communism: Best Way To Get Trump Re-Elected

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg aimed at Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on the debate stage Wednesday night over their policy...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.