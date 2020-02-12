WATCH: Mike Bloomberg Actually LAUGHED at Trump’s Presidential Ambitions When He Said ‘I’m a Big Fan’
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () President Donald Trump quoted former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as saying he was a “big fan” of Trump, but the source interview reveals that Bloomberg was actually laughing at the idea of Trump running for president when he made that statement. On Friday morning, Trump shared a very brief video clip on Twitter, […]
