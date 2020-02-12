Global  

WATCH: Mike Bloomberg Actually LAUGHED at Trump’s Presidential Ambitions When He Said ‘I’m a Big Fan’

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump quoted former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as saying he was a “big fan” of Trump, but the source interview reveals that Bloomberg was actually laughing at the idea of Trump running for president when he made that statement. On Friday morning, Trump shared a very brief video clip on Twitter, […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Bloomberg Says Trump Was Winner Of Wednesday's Democratic Debate

Mike Bloomberg Says Trump Was Winner Of Wednesday's Democratic Debate 00:42

 Mike Bloomberg says President Trump won the Democratic debate on Wednesday.

Presidential Debate Focuses On Mike Bloomberg [Video]Presidential Debate Focuses On Mike Bloomberg

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was attacked during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:21Published

Sentencing Day Arrives For Roger Stone [Video]Sentencing Day Arrives For Roger Stone

It is sentencing day for longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Mike Bloomberg Gets Bernie Sanders to Claim it’s Totally Normal to Own a ‘Summer Camp’

Mike Bloomberg maneuvered Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders into itemizing his multiple homes at Wednesday night's debate, during which Sanders also...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

Mike Bloomberg: How I'll fight antisemitism from both left and right

Mike Bloomberg: How I'll fight antisemitism from both left and rightThe best way to combat the rise in antisemitism we’ve seen under President Trump is with a president who brings people together instead of tearing them...
Jerusalem Post


