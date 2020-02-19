Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rap newcomer Lil Tjay is keeping Pop Smoke in his prayers. The hip-hop entertainer has come through with his new “Forever Pop” freestyle. Listen and comment below! Big Facts: On Thursday, Lil Tjay let loose the must-hear record in Pop’s memory. Before You Go: Tjay also went to his social media pages to promote the […]



The post Listen: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke W/ FOREVER POP Tribute Freestyle – “Can’t Believe This Is True” appeared first on . Rap newcomer Lil Tjay is keeping Pop Smoke in his prayers. The hip-hop entertainer has come through with his new “Forever Pop” freestyle. Listen and comment below! Big Facts: On Thursday, Lil Tjay let loose the must-hear record in Pop’s memory. Before You Go: Tjay also went to his social media pages to promote the […]The post Listen: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke W/ FOREVER POP Tribute Freestyle – “Can’t Believe This Is True” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

