Listen: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke W/ FOREVER POP Tribute Freestyle – “Can’t Believe This Is True”
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Rap newcomer Lil Tjay is keeping Pop Smoke in his prayers. The hip-hop entertainer has come through with his new “Forever Pop” freestyle. Listen and comment below! Big Facts: On Thursday, Lil Tjay let loose the must-hear record in Pop’s memory. Before You Go: Tjay also went to his social media pages to promote the […]
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke was at his Hollywood Hills home when two men broke in and fired multiple shots. Smoke was then...
