Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Make Rare Public Appearance Amid College Admissions Scandal Legal Battle
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are stepping out. The Fuller House actress and the fashion designer were seen out and about on Wednesday (February 20) in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, Calif. Mossimo was seen separately on a lunch outing at LA hotspot, E Baldi Ristorante.
Olivia Jade Giannulli's YouTube channel has gone dark again.
It's been a little over two months after she said she was trying to make a comeback.
Olivia Jade's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to a number of charges in the college admissions scandal.
