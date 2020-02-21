Global  

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Make Rare Public Appearance Amid College Admissions Scandal Legal Battle

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are stepping out. The Fuller House actress and the fashion designer were seen out and about on Wednesday (February 20) in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lori Loughlin Mossimo was seen separately on a lunch outing at LA hotspot, E Baldi Ristorante. [...]
 Olivia Jade Giannulli's YouTube channel has gone dark again. It's been a little over two months after she said she was trying to make a comeback. Olivia Jade's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to a number of charges in the college admissions scandal. They are...

Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, said Wednesday that new evidence shows the couple is innocent of charges that they bribed their..

Recent related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli’s lawyer claims FBI directed college admissions scandal mastermind to lie

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s attorney filed a motion to have their trial in the college admissions scandal postponed after evidence he deems...
FOXNews.com

Lori Loughlin's attorneys say new evidence proves innocence in college admissions scandal

A lawyer for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli says "This is precisely the kind of exculpatory... information defendants have been seeking."  
USATODAY.com


