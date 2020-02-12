Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Liev Schreiber Takes His Kids to 'West Side Story' Opening on Broadway!

Liev Schreiber Takes His Kids to 'West Side Story' Opening on Broadway!

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Liev Schreiber bundles up on the red carpet at the opening night performance of the Broadway musical West Side Story on Thursday (February 20) at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. The 52-year-old actor was joined at the show by his kids Sasha, 12, and Kai, 11. More celebs who attended the event included [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liev Schreiber on 'Ray Donovan' Cancellation: 'There Will Be More' | THR News [Video]Liev Schreiber on 'Ray Donovan' Cancellation: 'There Will Be More' | THR News

The star of 'Ray Donovan' has hinted that the recently canceled Showtime series could return to wrap up it story.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:33Published

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch - Official Trailer [Video]Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for The French Dispatch starring Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Timothée..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘West Side Story’ Broadway Review: Will Ivo van Hove’s Cinematic Revival Upstage Steven Spielberg?

Whoever thought that Ivo van Hove would beat Steven Spielberg and end up directing the first movie remake of “West Side Story”? To be sure, there are live...
The Wrap Also reported by •CBS NewsJust Jared

"West Side Story": The 2020 take on a Broadway classic

"West Side Story" is getting an update. Bill Whitaker reports on the new twists making their way to one of America's most iconic musicals.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Liev Schreiber Takes His Kids to 'West Side Story' Opening on Broadway! https://t.co/KQls24kyHe #Gossip 27 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Liev Schreiber Takes His Kids to 'West Side Story' Opening on Broadway! https://t.co/eufl7jmvZu via @JustJared 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Liev Schreiber took his kids to see the opening night performance of Broadway's #WestSideStory tonight - see the re… https://t.co/bdLStl62a0 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Liev Schreiber Takes His Kids to ‘West Side Story’ Opening on Broadway! https://t.co/6yQLKGRw9z https://t.co/bsgEzK2zvz 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Liev Schreiber Takes His Kids to ‘West Side Story’ Opening on Broadway! https://t.co/DhcljrpdH5 https://t.co/fXgwDjIioY 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Liev Schreiber Takes His Kids to ‘West Side Story’ Opening on Broadway! https://t.co/lDPoVnOqMc https://t.co/ahv1r84UeQ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.