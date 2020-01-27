Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lauren London Warns Anyone Coming At Her Over Nipsey Hussle Tributes: “Stop F**kin Playing W/ Me + My Name”

Lauren London Warns Anyone Coming At Her Over Nipsey Hussle Tributes: “Stop F**kin Playing W/ Me + My Name”

SOHH Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Lauren London Warns Anyone Coming At Her Over Nipsey Hussle Tributes: “Stop F**kin Playing W/ Me + My Name”Hollywood actress Lauren London isn’t having it. The popular entertainer has come forward to address anyone and everyone coming at her following a tribute to late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. Big Facts: Heading into Friday, Lauren went to her Instagram Story to speak directly to critics. High-Key Details: Last week, London dished on how much she […]

The post Lauren London Warns Anyone Coming At Her Over Nipsey Hussle Tributes: “Stop F**kin Playing W/ Me + My Name” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant During GRAMMY Awards [Video]Stars Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant During GRAMMY Awards

People TV’s Jeremy Parsons recaps the 2020 GRAMMYs, highlighting the star-studded tributes to Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:22Published

Meek Mill's 'Letter to Nipsey' Is Here | Billboard News [Video]Meek Mill's 'Letter to Nipsey' Is Here | Billboard News

Nipsey Hussle is gone but not forgotten. During the 2020 Grammy Awards, the rap star was remembered with an all-tribute featuring the likes of Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and John Legend.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lauren London Not Dating Diddy, Proclaims Love for Nipsey

Lauren London's making it perfectly clear she's NOT dating Diddy or anyone else for that matter ... 'cause it'll be her and Nipsey Hussle 'til the end of time....
TMZ.com Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbiz

Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”

Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”Hollywood actress Lauren London is keeping her late boyfriend’s memory alive. The California entertainer went online this week with a throwback pic of Nipsey...
SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ASMOKEE1

ANGELA HUFFMAN RT @sohh: Lauren London Warns Anyone Coming At Her Over Nipsey Hussle Tributes: "Stop F**kin Playing W/ Me + My Name" #LaurenLondon #Nipse… 51 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Lauren London Warns Anyone Coming At Her Over Nipsey Hussle Tributes: "Stop F**kin Playing W/ Me + My Name"… https://t.co/dGGwbzkGeG 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.