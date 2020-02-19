Global  

SOHH Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Watch: Long Live The Woo – Pop Smoke’s Funniest Media Moments Cracking JokesThe Internet is keeping Pop Smoke‘s legacy alive. As fans continue to remember the late Brooklyn rapper’s life, a new compilation has surfaced featuring some of his most memorable and funny media moments. Big Facts: This week, a clip surfaced with nearly 10 minutes of Pop Smoke showing off his personality and cracking jokes. Before […]

The post Watch: Long Live The Woo – Pop Smoke’s Funniest Media Moments Cracking Jokes appeared first on .
News video: Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion 00:45

 Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder [Video]50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder

The ripple effects of Pop Smoke’s murder have continued to impact the rap community. The rising artist was shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning (February 19) around 4:30..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:17Published

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published


Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Members of the Cho gang, who is the rival of the Woo gang from Brooklyn that *Pop Smoke* was associated with, quickly make fun of his death as soon as the news...
AceShowbiz

The Internet Roasts Game + His Inevitable Pop Smoke Tributes: “On His Way To Get A ‘Woo’ Tatted Over His Other Eyebrow”

The Internet Roasts Game + His Inevitable Pop Smoke Tributes: “On His Way To Get A ‘Woo’ Tatted Over His Other Eyebrow”The Internet is in straight savage mode these days. Social media has low-key gone in-in on rap star Game over a highly-anticipated social media tribute to late...
SOHH


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Watch: Long Live The Woo - Pop Smoke's Funniest Media Moments Cracking Jokes #PopSmoke https://t.co/mcukysQVtB https://t.co/06y4SOv8t1 36 minutes ago

MottiFuckLove

MOTTI THOTBREAKER 💔 NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY TO FEED YOU... 🙄 “POCKETS KNOTTY” OUT NOW.. LINK IN BIO “MILLBOARD” SOONER 🤑🤑🤑 IMA POP SMOKE… https://t.co/w5lCJ4DwG6 9 hours ago

DarrellJarmon

Darrell Jarmon Long live pop smoke R.EST I.NN P.OWER. https://t.co/2Tt1XuVckm 1 day ago

_OtisJenkins

Jamalito Dos Santos It's late but it's a late post cus I been sad all day. LONG LIVE THE WOO! R.I.P POP SMOKE! 🥺 #19. Pop Smoke - Dior https://t.co/YMZCGScBRB 1 day ago

Maxxamillionair

THE KID ♕ RT @DannyB______: Success come with envy. Lord watch over me. Long Live Pop Smoke 2 days ago

DannyB______

Danny B 〽️ Success come with envy. Lord watch over me. Long Live Pop Smoke 2 days ago

Cfellathegreat

2050 ⚡🌍 Long live Pop Smoke. Only 20 yrs young man. I was feeling his music***was hard. https://t.co/iSXfwYTkxd 2 days ago

danpincus

Nancy’s Ripping @VGershuniMD @RobertLustigMD @UCRiverside @EurekAlert I now buy grassfed beef leaf fat to make my own tallow. High… https://t.co/T9HYbawZa9 5 days ago

